Gardaí are at the scene of a fatal shooting incident that occurred at approximately 11:55pm on Tuesday night.

A man in his 60s was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting at Aghamore, Ballyhaunis in Mayo. The scene is currently preserved for technical examination.

A man in his 80s has been arrested in relation the incident and is currently being detained at Castlebar Garda Station under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

An incident room has been established at Claremorris Garda Station. Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact Claremorris Garda station on 0949372080, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.