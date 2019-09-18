Massive housing development at Magee Barracks up for discussion today

A large housing plan for the former Magee Barracks site in Kildare town will be discussed at today's Municipal District meeting.

Kildare County Council will seek the views of councillors on a proposal to building 375 on a section of the site at the former barracks in Kildare Town.

Last month residents in Kildare Town said they may consider fundraising up to €30,000 to mount a court action to oppose a large housing plan for the former Magee Barracks site.

Locals gathered at a public meeting in Kildare Town to discuss their concerns around a lack of local infrastructure to support the massive development for the ex military location.

An Bord Pleanála is considering the proposal, by Ballymount Properties Limited, to build 185 houses, 190 apartments and a creche.

Kildare County Council will not be the body which decides whether to grant planning permission as this is defined as a Strategic Housing Development,

The closing date for submissions on the proposal elapsed last month.