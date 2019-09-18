Kildare graduate commences ESB’s prestigious development programme

A graduate from Co Kildare is commencing ESB’s prestigious Graduate Development programme this week.

Katie Hurley from Maynooth will be joined by 74 other graduates who will excel their careers in a range of disciplines including Finance, IT, HR, Commercial, Marketing and Engineering across the organisation.

Welcoming the graduates to a three-day induction course, Pat O’Doherty, Chief Executive of ESB, said: “The transition to a low-carbon future has created new challenges and opportunities for energy companies and ESB is taking the lead in creating a brighter future for all.Through our tailored Graduate Development Programme, our new colleagues will play a pivotal role in helping us to achieve our strategic ambitions whilst at the same time being part of the huge changes already taking pace in how we produce and consumer energy in our everyday lives.Within this programme, our graduates will be exposed to and immersed across our varied businesses with the support and encouragement of our almost 8,000 work force.

"As they embark on their career with ESB, we wish them every success. ESB is also pleased to announce that graduate recruitment for 2020 is now open and we are now inviting applications from final year students for next year’s programme.”