KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: Four-bed Prosperous home

Coonan Property are delighted to bring to the market, this exceptionally well presented four-bedroom family home that extends to 1,600 sq. ft.

This spacious detached property is a home of distinction with a high-quality interior and an attic conversion.

It offers generously proportioned bedrooms and living accommodation with room to suit all requirements including a playroom/second reception room.

It has been fully refurbished over recent years with new windows, doors and kitchen to name a few. There are also many external extras such as an attractive driveway to the front and to the rear, there is a paved patio area, decking and a Barna shed.

Maple Toft is situated in a cul-de-sac location opposite a green area and close to Prosperous Town Centre and all its amenities. Must be viewed to be fully appreciated.

Guide Price

€ 339,000

For further information please contact Edward Cummins on +353 1 628 6128 or email:

edwardc@coonan.com