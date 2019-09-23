Beautiful Cooleragh family home situated on an extremely large corner site

Smyth Naas are proud to present 26 Cois Na Mona, Cooleragh West, Coill Dubh, Naas a beautifully positioned family home situated on an extremely large corner site which could lend itself to further expansion subject to the necessary planning permission.

This 3 bedroom spacious home which fronts onto a private and mature green area also features a large rear garden with gravel and patio areas throughout and enjoys a fantastic sunny orientation.

Cois Na Mona is a quiet residental area and benefits from been a short walk to a local shop and petrol station.

The school bus for Coill Dubh stops at the entrance to Cois Na Mona and there are regular bus services from Coill Dubh to the local primary and secondary schools in Prosperous, Clane and Timahoe.

Kilcock and Maynooth are just a short drive from Cois Na Mona and there is also a bus from Coill Dubh to Maynooth University.

The accommodation comprises entrance hall, downstairs toilet, living room, kitchen/dining room, upstairs three bedrooms main en-suite and a bathroom.

