Business units including Chinese restaurant for sale in Laois

Jordan Auctioneers are bringing to the market a modern prime town centre mixed use investment property in Abbeyleix, Co. Laois.



The site is situated in the centre of Abbeyleix Town just off Market Square.

Abbeyleix is located 14km from Portlaoise. The property comprises a modern purpose built two storey mixed use building constructed in 2006 extending to 356.10 sq.m. (3,833 sq.ft.). The building provides a ground floor commercial unit currently trading as a Chinese restaurant and take away with three two-bedrooms apartments overhead. The property has the benefit of seven car parking spaces to the rear.

The Chinese Restaurant is fully fitted out in accordance with its use and provides reception, take away, restaurant, toilet block, kitchen, cold stores, storage and staff w.c.

The three apartments with their own separate access generally provide kitchen/dining/sitting room, 2 bedrooms and family bathroom.

The entire is currently generating a rental income of €40,800 per annum which equates to an initial yield of 11% on the guide price with further potential to increase the rental income on the residential units. The site is zoned ‘Town Centre’.

The property is for sale by private treaty with Jordan’s issuing a guide price of €370,000. Additional info is available from Stephen Talbot on 045 – 433550.