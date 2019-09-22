Business units including Chinese restaurant for sale in Laois
Retail opportunity
Reporter:
Leinster Leader Reporter
22 Sept 2019
Email:
news@leinsterleader.ie
Town centre mixed use investment property in Abbeyleix
Jordan Auctioneers are bringing to the market a modern prime town centre mixed use investment property in Abbeyleix, Co. Laois.
The site is situated in the centre of Abbeyleix Town just off Market Square.
Abbeyleix is located 14km from Portlaoise. The property comprises a modern purpose built two storey mixed use building constructed in 2006 extending to 356.10 sq.m. (3,833 sq.ft.). The building provides a ground floor commercial unit currently trading as a Chinese restaurant and take away with three two-bedrooms apartments overhead. The property has the benefit of seven car parking spaces to the rear.
The Chinese Restaurant is fully fitted out in accordance with its use and provides reception, take away, restaurant, toilet block, kitchen, cold stores, storage and staff w.c.
The three apartments with their own separate access generally provide kitchen/dining/sitting room, 2 bedrooms and family bathroom.
The entire is currently generating a rental income of €40,800 per annum which equates to an initial yield of 11% on the guide price with further potential to increase the rental income on the residential units. The site is zoned ‘Town Centre’.
The property is for sale by private treaty with Jordan’s issuing a guide price of €370,000. Additional info is available from Stephen Talbot on 045 – 433550.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
You can contact us using the details below: Leinster Leader, 19 South Main Street, Naas Co Kildare Email: advertising@leinsterleader.ie Telephone: 045 897 302
This website and its associated newspaper are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie Leinster Leader provides news, events and sport features from the Kildare area. For the best up to date information relating to Kildare and the surrounding areas visit us at Leinster Leaderregularly or bookmark this page.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on