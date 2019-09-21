Celbridge site for sale with planning for six new houses

Coonan Property Maynooth, Celbridge and Naas are delighted to introduce this superb site with full planning permission for six semi-detached houses in the centre of Celbridge town.

The property is for sale by public auction on Tuesday, October 8 in the Glenroyal Hotel Maynooth at 3 pm.

This town centre site is an attractive ready to go site with full planning permission for the construction of six semi-detached houses.

The planning allows for four three-bedroom houses and two two-bedroom houses. The site which is located between the Dublin Road and the Hazelhatch Road is well situated close to schools, shops and all local amenities and only a five minute walk to the main street.

It is a level site with an attractive house layout and design.

Celbridge is located just off the M4 motorway and is just 20km from Dublin city and airport. It is just 10 minutes from Liffey Valley Shopping centre and has a full range of family amenities nearby including the popular Castletown House and The Orchard Garden centre.

Celbridge has easy access to the M50, Leixlip, Maynooth and Lucan and is a very popular residential area.

For further details contact Philip Byrne of Coonan Property Maynooth on 01-6286128.

This property has a guide price of €600,000.