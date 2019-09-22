Stylish Johnstown family home

Number 1 St John’s Park South, Johnstown is a most impressive detached residence standing on a large corner site in this most prestigious setting overlooking a private green area.

Read also: See more Kildare stories

The property is presented in good condition throughout with the garage converted and an extension added in recent years.

St John’s Grove is extremely convenient to Johnstown village and Naas town centre. Local schools, shops, pubs and restaurants are close at hand.

This fine property offers well proportioned and spacious accommodation comprising entrance porch, hallway, lounge, dining room, sun room, family room, breakfast room, kitchen, utility room, play room (with bathroom off), five bedrooms (master with ensuite), bedroom 2 with ensuite and walk in wardrobe, bathroom and guest wc.

For further information contact Smyth Naas.