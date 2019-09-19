Free Culture Night event at Rathangan’s Creative Sewers this Friday

After yet another successful performance at the Festival of Quilts show in Birmingham, Rathangan’s Creative Sewers are gearing up to celebrate Culture Night this Friday.

Renowned for her dress design and her creative sewing classes for children, local designer Aideen Cross is holding this special event at her studio on Main Street, Rathangan from 4pm to 5.30pm on Friday, September 20.

This free sewing workshop is part of a range of culture night activities across the county.

free children’s sewing workshop

“Children can get a chance to be imaginative and creative with recycled fabrics and textiles while having fun and view over 20 wonderful award winning quilts made by students from the creative sewing classes,” said Aideen.

Success

Fresh off the back of huge recognition at the Birmingham Festival, Aideen is delighted to showcase the work of her talented students.

“We’ve had great success over the past few years, winning first, second and third prizes at quilting shows in Britain and this year is no exception,” she added.

“We had 12 students entering their own quilts in this year’s Festival Quilts Show at NEC Birmingham.”

She said participants were aged from eight years to 13 years old and the theme was ‘memories’. Emily Martin, age nine, received second prize for her Disney styled quilt with fairy light detail and Ellen Fitzpatrick, age eight, received the highly commended badge with her ‘camping with marshmallows’ quilt.

“We had ten of the students travelling over in August to attend the show. This year marks the 40th anniversary of the Quilters Guild of the British Isles and three of my students — Aoibhinn Murray, age 13; Ciarán Behan, age 12 and Aoife Behan, age 11, had been invited to create a quilt to celebrate this occasion and have their quilt as part of the ‘spotlight@40’ exhibition.”

“We’re delighted to find out now that it goes on to be part of the Quilters Museum Collection and their quilt will be exhibited at many shows and at the museum for its lifetime .

“This is a great achievement for these talented young students and what an amazing quilt they made too, designing a tier each of this three tiered cake with a cascade of fabric flowing off one side with prints of 40 years of quilt attached.”