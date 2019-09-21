Presidential awards for Newbridge army personnel

The Supreme Commander of the Defence Forces has presented awards to two Newbridge military personnel for their exemplary service to the State.

On Wednesday, September 11, the annual Defence Forces Values Awards Ceremony took place at Áras an Úachtarán.

President Michael D. Higgins accompanied by his wife Sabine, presented the awards to the Defence Forces personnel who have best displayed selflessness, loyalty, integrity, moral courage, physical courage and respect.

Recommended by their peers, these personnel were chosen as those who best exemplify the values and standards of Óglaigh na hÉireann.

The local winners of the Defence Forces Values Awards 2018 are; Loyalty — Sergeant PJ McCabe, (Military Police Corps) from Newbridge, and Overall Champion — Sergeant Major John Murray, (CIS Corps) from Newbridge