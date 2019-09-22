€85,000 funding allocated for road safety works at Corbally Cross in Newbridge

Funding of €85,000 has been allocated for safety improvements at Corbally Cross in Newbridge with the works due to begin next month.

Fine Gael Kildare TD, Martin Heydon, and Cllr Tracey O’Dwyer have confirmed the proposed works are due to go ahead soon.

Deputy Heydon said: “I am very aware of the concerns of local residents who travel through Corbally Cross on a regular basis following recent road traffic accidents and resultant safety concerns.

“I raised this issue for a number of months with Kildare County Council to seek improvements and supported the Council in their application to the Department of Transport last November under the Low Cost Safety Improvement Scheme.”

Funding of €85,000 was made available by the Department to Kildare County Council for safety improvements.

“The works will involve significantly improving visibility at the junction for motorists who approach from both sides. as motorists approach from both sides. The road surface at the junction will also be appropriately marked up to heighten awareness of the junction for approaching motorists,” he said.

He stressed the combined works of improving visibility and road markings will create a much safer junction than currently exists. Dep Heydon thanked the landowners involved for helping make this process become a reality.

Cllr O’Dwyer stated: “This was one of the main concerns that came up repeatedly during my election campaign and I am happy to confirm that the proposed works to Corbally Cross are scheduled to commence in October.