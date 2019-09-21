Volunteer drive held at the Hive Youth Club in Kildare town

The Hive Youth Club held a volunteer drive on Saturday, September 14 for members of the community to get involved.

The Hive, at the former Post Office, offers a dedicated space for young people in Kildare town and there are a variety of groups available that need more volunteers to run efficiently.

The drive was held at the Hive from 11am to 1pm and there was information available on the various groups and volunteer opportunities.

Volunteers are required for Cill Dara Foroige Club, which is an all inclusive youth club for those aged 12 to 18 years; Time2Sign Foroige Club - this is a special interest club where young people and volunteers learn sign language and the Hive Youth Cafe.

There are also two new groups in development, Foroige Tech Space club and the Hive Young Adults with additional needs support. If you would like to volunteer at The Hive and missed the volunteer drive drop with your information details to the centre.