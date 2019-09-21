Call for yellow box at Barrington Court in Prosperous

Councillors on the Clane-Maynooth Municipal District committee are not happy that county council officials are reluctant to create a yellow box is provided for on the R403, outside Barrington Court, Prosperous.

The request was made by Cllr Aidan Farrelly who said that traffic delays are forcing residents drivers to wait for long periods at peak traffic time.

Councillors said that residents there are saying they cannot get out onto the road at busy times.

In a report to members, officials said yellow box road markings are provided to aid traffic flows at a cross junction where static traffic in the junction is affecting efficient cross flow of traffic and where traffic which is blocking a junction is causing a traffic hazard or perhaps where there is, evidence of all day blocking.

But they say yellow boxes should not be used for an individual entrance and in general is only considered at the intersection of two public roads.

The Clane-Maynooth Municipal District Office saidit will monitor traffic flow at the location requested to ascertain whether a significant blocking issue exists.

Not everyone was happy. Cllr Paul Ward supported Cllr Farrelly saying there is a box at Ryebridge in Kilcock.

He said it was ridiculous to wait for further analysis in this case. A vote on the motion was called by Cllr Tim Durkan for but Director of Services, Sonya Kavanagh, said it was not appropriate to vote on an executive function.

New area engineer, Shane Aylward, said he was new to the job and needed to look into the situation.

The matter will be raised again on the progress report for the next meeting.