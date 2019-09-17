JOBS ALERT: Travel consultant needed in County Kildare

A Naas company is looking for a Travel Consultant.

"The successful candidate will be central to growing our business selling a full variety of travel products to new and existing customers," it said.

Applicants should be highly motivated with a positive can-do attitude and customer friendly approach. They should also have a proven track record in leisure sales and excellence in customer service.

At least two years retail travel sales experience is required, and experience in dynamic packaging and travel booking system. There is a competitive salary on offer depending on experience.

Contact Ciara for further details 086 2056046

ciara@freedomtravel.ie