Deadline for tenders to deliver DART to Maynooth is September 23

Labour's Emmet Stagg has been in further contact with Iarnrod Eireann in relation to the process of putting in place a Multi-Disciplinary Consultancy Team to support the Expansion of DART to Maynooth.

Iarnrod Eireann, stated Mr. Stagg, sought expressions of interest from specialists to support them in the delivery of DART to Maynooth and City Centre Enhancements with a closing date for expressions of interest on May 13.

Six specialists expressed an interest in Tendering to be part of the Multi-Disciplinary Team and they were invited to submit Tenders on 16 July, with the closing date for receipt of Tenders being Monday September 23 next.

The work the Team will be involved in delivering includes:

* Preparation of the Designs

* Undertaking Environmental Impact Assessment

* Preparing costings for the works budget and Business Case approval.

* Manage Railway Order Process.

* Tender preparation and evaluation.

Welcoming the progress Mr. Stagg stated that the successful applicant 'will play a pivotal role in developing the design and tender preparation for the project.'

In addition to providing DART to Maynooth, the project involves development and enhancements to City Centre Stations and Network, resignalling from Maynooth to Connolly/Dockland and removal of the six level crossings along the Maynooth Line and provision of necessary bridge relief infrastructure.

In conclusion Labour's Emmet Stagg welcomed the putting together of the Team that will deliver DART Expansion to Maynooth and he looked forward to further progress once the Specialist Team is in place