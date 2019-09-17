Support your county or club at Tayto Park this weekend and your kids go free

If you kids pop on their Kildare jerseys this Saturday, they'll gain free entry to Tayto Park.

After a victory ‘Drive for Five’ win for the Dubs over the weekend, Tayto Park announced today that kids go free this Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 when children under the age of twelve years of age arrive in their club, county or country jersey.

"A day out for all the family, kids under twelve years of age who arrive in their club, county or country jersey will receive free entry into the theme park and zoo located in Ashbourne, Co. Meath. Whether you’re part of a football, swimming, gymnastics, horse-riding or basketball club, Tayto Park is encouraging kids from all four corners of the country under the age of twelve to wear their club colours over the weekend and enjoy the ultimate day out with their friends and families," it said.

The free entry for kids under 12 years of age wearing a club/county jersey, entry does not include wristbands. Maximum free entry for groups is 30 people.