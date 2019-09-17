€2.28m funding to implement the National Drugs Strategy including Kildare

The Minister of State with responsibility for Health Promotion and the National Drugs Strategy, Catherine Byrne TD, has announced the allocation of an additional €2.28 million over three years for 12 strategic health initiatives including two in Kildare to address priorities set out in the National Drugs Strategy.

Kildare comes under Kildare/West Wicklow, Dublin West, Dublin South City, Dublin South West and the initiatives listed in these areas include women who use drugs and alcohol and homeless and others with complex needs.

Each initiative will receive a total of €190,000, with funding commencing in September and lasting until June 2022.

Making the announcement, Minister Byrne said:

“I am pleased to announce the details of this multi-annual funding which will support 12 innovative projects aimed at tackling drug and alcohol misuse around the country. These new health initiatives reflect regional priorities agreed between the HSE Community Health Organisations (CHOs) and the Drug and Alcohol Task Forces and ensure that resources are targeted at groups most in need. They will strengthen the implementation of the National Drugs Strategy, “Reducing Harm, Supporting Recovery”, where the focus is firmly on early harm reduction, responding to emerging trends and patterns of substance misuse, and improving access to services for people with complex needs.

The Minister added; “I am committed to implementing an integrated public health response to substance misuse, and to supporting those people in our communities who are struggling with addiction and need intervention and support. Working in partnership with statutory, community and voluntary sectors is central to this response, and I am confident these new health initiatives will have a positive impact and make a difference to people’s lives as they journey to recovery”.

The initiatives also include young people and drug use are aligned with the objectives in Sláintecare to coordinate service delivery at a regional level and to develop an integrated model of care based on population need.

The 12 successful strategic initiatives were selected following a rigorous assessment involving Department of Health officials, the HSE, service users and an external agency with expertise in service reform. The performance of the initiatives will be closely monitored and evaluated over the three-year funding period to observe which interventions work and which do not. There is also a commitment to carry out research so that any issues are identified and addressed.

