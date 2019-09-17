Call for inspection of conditions in the Curragh Camp

TD for Kildare South, Fiona O’Loughlin, has written to the Chairman of the Oireachtas Committee on Foreign Affairs, Trade and Defence, to ask the committee to carry out an inspection of the conditions in the Curragh Camp in Kildare.

Deputy O’Loughlin made the call as numerous concerns about sub-standard conditions were raised with her and said that it was not acceptable that Defence Force members were forced to endure such conditions.

“Everyone knows about the abysmal pay and conditions within the Defence Forces at present," Deputy O'Loughlin said.

"We regularly hear stories of Defence Force members and their families having to depend on social welfare to get by, or about members sleeping in their cars when they cannot afford fuel to get to their barracks.

“Now we hear of members who are stationed in the Curragh who are expected to carry out their duties in intolerable conditions. I have heard of chronic damp and dry rot rooms which members are supposed to sleep in. I have heard of other instances where members have to carry out their duties in containers. In the living quarters there are over-flowing toilets and no hot water - it’s no wonder morale is on the ground. The idea that there would be Wi-Fi available in the camp is laughable given that there is rarely any phone signal. No one expects the Curragh to be a Ritz-Carlton but basic living conditions are required for the men and women who are stationed there and spend weeks at a time there. I have asked my Party colleague and Chairperson of the Oireachtas Committee on Foreign Affairs, Trade and Defence, Brendan Smith TD, carry out an inspection, along with all committee members, of the conditions in the Curragh Camp and indeed other barracks around the country if he deems it necessary”, she concluded.

