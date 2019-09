Kildare gardai found €300 worth of Cannabis Herb, €100 of Ketamine and €1,000 in cash during a routine checkpoint in Newbridge on September 12, 2019 at 7.20pm.

The car was stopped in the Roseberry area of Newbridge and one male aged 27 years was arrested at the scene.

The matter is under investigation and a will be file sent to the DPP.

