Beautiful bungalow comes on market near Prosperous

A 2,600 sq. ft. expansive and beautifully maintained detached bungalow on 0.75 acres has come on the market near Prosperous with Coonan Property.

Originally built in 1987 this property has been continuously upgraded by its current owners and now presents as a modern family home with an impressive B3 building Energy Rating (BER) boasting numerous energy efficiency improvements such as a mechanical heat recovery system, new condensing oil boiler and wall/underfloor insulation to name but a few.

The interior layout provides well-proportioned living accommodation which includes a large kitchen/dinning/living room overlooking the rear garden, four spacious double bedrooms and rooms to suit most needs such as playrooms, home office or second TV room.

Landscaped gardens

The property is accessed by electric gates onto a long sweeping tarmacadam driveway with beautifully landscaped gardens and well-manicured hedging on all sides.

There is easy access to a large block shed which would suit as a workshop or garage and to the rear is a fantastic covered deck area — perfect for Irish summers.

Location

The property is located in a quiet rural setting yet only five minutes’ drive to schools and shops in Prosperous and a further 5 -10 minutes from Naas and Clane. The bus stop is also just a short walk away.

This property at Downings North has a guide price of €495,000. For further information please contact Michael Wright on 0 1 628 6128 or email mickw@coonan.com