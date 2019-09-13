Magnificent country home in superb location at river side near Sallins

Castlesize, Millicent is a superb period residence in delightful mature setting bounded by the River Liffey on the Clane/Naas Road within 1 mile of Sallins, 3 miles Naas, 22 miles Dublin.

Located near Naas, it is set on 37 acres. This superb period residence in delightful mature setting bounded by the River Liffey on the Clane/Naas Road.

It will be up for auction on October 9 at the Shelbourne Hotel. Dublin at 3pm.

Accomodation at the main house comprises an array of rooms including an entrance hall, reception hall, sitting room, TV room/snug, dining room, kitchen, scullery/pantry, rear hall, four bedrooms, dressing room, ensuite, utility room, downstairs toilet. boot room, and library/study.

Features include high 10ft ceilings, electric entrance gates, tree lined front avenue, rear avenue, frontage to River Liffey with fishing rights, walled garden (fully intact with attractive rose beds), stone cut garden house with tower, double garage, eight stables with sliding doors in courtyard setting, three shed/ fuel storage, Brock shed/garage/workshop, open concrete yard with fuel sheds and dog kennels.

A gardener’s cottage and gate lodge are also included in the sale. Call Coonan Estqate Agents on 086-2561874 or 087-8294582 for details.