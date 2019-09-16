KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: Wonderful home with panoramic countryside views

Meadow View is a wonderful detached home standing on an elevated site with panoramic views of the surrounding countryside.

Read also: Read more Kildare stories

This substantial property has been extended and is now flooded with light enjoying views as far as the eye can see.

This house has been maintained to a superior level and the owners have created a home filled with warmth and character.

The gardens of Meadow View are a delight, surrounding the house with lawns on two levels, perennial borders, flowering shrubs, fruit trees, hedging and evergreens such as sitka and spruce.

To the rear is a vegetable garden with an abundance of rhubarb, potatoes, onions and herbs.

While in a rural setting this home is conveniently located just 1 km approximately from Sallins with many shops, bars, restaurants, creches, primary school, playground, canal walks and GAA club.

Naas is just a few minutes away offering further shops, schools and leisure facilities. The property is also just a 15 minutes walk to Arrow Train Station with direct rail service to Dublin City Centre, IFSC and Grand Canal Dock.

The accommodation in this fine property briefly comprises entrance hallway, lounge, family room, dining room, sunroom, kitchen, utility room, family bathroom, four bedrooms (1 en-suite), office, games room.

Apartment comprises hallway, living /dining/kitchen area, bedroom and bathroom. Outside garage, shed, carport, tool shed and boiler house.

The property extends to a generous 333m2 approximately and is on a site of 1.5 acres.

Viewing appointments may be made with Sherry FitzGerald O’Reilly 045 866466, info@sfor.ie.