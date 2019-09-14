Rathangan Manor releases three and four bed homes

Following from the very successful first phase launch of family homes at Rathangan Manor, Coonan Property have announced a further release of three and four-bed semi-detached and detached homes.

Showhouses will be open from 12pm to 1.30 pm on Saturday 14 and Sunday 15.

Rathangan Manor is another absolutely superb residential development by Anthony Neville Homes.

Location

Located on the Bracknagh Road out of the picturesque village of Rathangan it is situated in a convenient yet unspoilt area just minutes away from Kildare town (10km) and railway station and close the bustling town of Newbridge.

The site is adjacent to the attractive River Slate and will have a beautiful walkway linking to the town centre. Rathangan town centre is just 400m away and the area boasts some excellent schools, shops and everyday amenities.

The M7 motorway is also only 14km away and Dublin is within a 50-minute drive.

Rathangan Manor comprises in total only 72 homes with a mix of two, three and four bedroomed semi-detached and detached two storey homes and some bungalows.

The cul-de-sacs are imaginatively- laid out and the homes boast attractive variations in brick and plaster finish resulting in private yet friendly feel with beautifully landscaped green areas with a walkway to the town centre .

Anthony Neville homes have built the house of dreams with emphasis on craftsmanship at every level.

The homes which are all A rated are imaginatively designed and boast underfloor heating throughout ground floor powered by an air to water heat pump.

Features

Each house has almost 9ft ceilings, bespoke kitchens and floods of natural throughout.

Upstairs features bespoke wardrobes and tastefully fitted out bathrooms tiled as standard with quality fittings and each mechanically ventilated.

The list of standard features is extensive yet personal choice is offered in many of the areas to incl. kitchens, fireplace, wardrobes, floor coverings and much more. The homes at Rathangan Manor should not be missed. For further details contact Coonan Property at 045 8320020 or register your interest at Rathanganmanor.com