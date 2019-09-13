Large Curragh period residence on 180 acres up for auction next month with a guide price of €2.5m

Paddy Jordan of Jordan Town & Country Estate Agents in Newbridge has been instructed in the sale of one of the best farms to come on the market in County Kildare with a period residence, gate lodge, cottage in yard and in a very good location near the Curragh.

Read also: Read more Kildare stories

Centrally located, Newbridge is 11 km, Kilcullen 4 km and Naas 16 km. The M9 motorway is accessible at Kilcullen Junction 2 (only 5 minutes) and the M7 at Newbridge Junction 12, giving easy access both North and South with the Airport only 40 minutes away.

The period house comprises 5,705 sq.ft. and was built in the mid 1700s and has been occupied by the current family for over 100 years. The family are retiring from farming.

The land comprises a total of 180 acres all in one large block with extensive road frontage and several access points.

At present a large portion of the farm is in arable and horticultural use with a small section in grass. There are superb mature boundaries and hedgerows throughout the farm giving tremendous shelter, while an internal road services most of the divisions. There is a magnificent stand of mature beech timber.

The lands are classified in the Soils of Kildare as primarily Athy and Elton Series Soils and are regarded as some of the best limestone land in the country.

Overall it is ideally suitable for any arable or grass based enterprises including dairying and bloodstock.

The yard which comprises machinery sheds, slatted sheds, silage slab, six boxes, garage, cattle crush and pens and four span haybarn with 2 lean-tos.

Also included is a very pretty 2 bedroom gate lodge and an additional cottage down the farm.

The main residence which is in good condition includes: entrance hall, dining room, drawing room, living room, sunroom, kitchen, bathroom, six bedrooms and two bathrooms upstairs. There is also a basement.

It is up for auction on Tuesday October 8 in the Keadeen Hotel, Newbridge at 3pm.

Commenting on the sale Paddy Jordan reckons it is one of the best farms to come on the market in the county for quite a long time and has issued a guide price excess of €2.5m.