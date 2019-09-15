My Kildare Life interview with Aidan Donoghue

Aidan is a native of Littletown. and is married to Ann with two children. Son to Marie and John Donohue. He runs a small construction company called Donohue Building Services, set up 17 years ago. He is also the local choir director of the One Voice Choir, and a Foroige youth club leader in Allenwood and an underage football coach/mentor with the local GAA club. He went to school in Allenwood NS and secondary school in Prosperous.

WHAT IS YOUR FIRST KILDARE MEMORY?

When I was around four to five years old and our family would head to the Curragh Plains over near Donnelly’s Hollow for Sunday picnics.

We used to have great sport climbing up the army training mounds and rolling back down them. As small kids, we thought the mounds were like mountains. Other fond memories are of bringing home the turf and getting to travel in the trailer sitting on a milk crate.

FAVOURITE THING ABOUT KILDARE?

A few of my favourite things about Kildare are the many scenic route’s for which I cycle with my local cycling club every Sunday morning.

My family and I walk and cycle many of the beautiful canal banks locally which we are surrounded by.

A nice mountain bike spin in winter through Ballyteague forest up to cross Patrick Hill, and on up to the tower on top of the Hill of Allen, from which you can see parts of Laois, Offaly, Kildare and Wicklow.

I enjoy family walks around Donadea Forest Park, which is beautiful in Autumn and then you have the blue bells in spring to enjoy.

The Curragh Plains are beautiful all year round. I used to enjoy running over there around the edge of the army camp and Donnelly’s Hollow.

IDEAL DAY SPENT IN THE COUNTY?

My ideal day here in Kildare would be to head off around 8am on my Sunday morning cycle. Back in time to take my family out to Sunday lunch, and then that evening take in a nice walk along our local canals, or head over to Donadea Forest for a walk (not forgetting that 99 cone from our local Spar) on the way home and then put the feet up for the night.

FAVOURITE RESTAURANT?

My family and I like to stay locally regarding restaurants — The Inn in Miltown and Hartes of Kildare town, to mention two.

My favourite at present is Cookes of Caragh.