Newbridge's poetry evening

Newbridge Parish will mark Culture Night for the first time this year with an evening of poetry to make you think.

The event will take place in the newly refurbished Parish Centre on Station Road, Newbridge, on Culture Night, which this year falls on Friday 20 September.

The evening of poetry, will feature well known poets including Seamus Heaney, WB Yeats and Mary Oliver. Hopkins, Warsaw Shire, Emily Dickinson and Drew Dillinger.