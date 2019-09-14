800 attend John Sullivan exhibition in Clongowes

More than 800 people attended a recent Heritage Week exhibition on John Sullivan at Clongowes Wood College.

It was organised by the John Sullivan Exhibition Team, a group of lay people in the Clane area who have provided assistance to the Jesuits with John Sullivan events in recent years.

The exhibition was launched by Denis Nulty, Bishop of Kildare and Leighlin with the Rector of Clongowes Wood, Micheal Sheil SJ and Conor Harper SJ Vice Postulator for the cause of John Sullivan also addressing the attendance.

The exhibition was held in the Peoples Church in the College with a powerpoint slide presentation in the adjoining tea-room, and a letter written by John Sullivan in April 1929 was also on display.

The numbers attending exceeded all expectations with long queues forming at the entrance.

In fact such were the numbers who attended that a decision was made to extend the open hours of the exihibition to 6 pm.

Unlike John Sullivan ceremonies in Clongowes Wood in recent years this was not a religious event. It was regarded as a cultural event with a religious theme.

The exhibition included articles relating to his funeral in 1933, his exhumation and transfer of his remains to Gardiner St. Church, Dublin in 1960.