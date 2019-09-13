It will be dry and sunny in County Kildare today

Met Eireann says it will be generally dry today with good sunny spells. A few light showers may occur on north and northwest coasts. Maximum temperatures 15 to 18 degrees, in mostly light westerly or variable breezes.

Largely dry tonight as well with clear spells. Cloud will increase in the west and north later followed by some drizzle on coasts there. Minimum temperatures 4 to 8 degrees. Winds will be light in most places but on Atlantic coasts a fresh southerly breeze will develop overnight.