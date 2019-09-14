Naas Aldi staff help children to take flight

Special Days of Flying (SDF) has become the latest charity to benefit from Aldi’s Community Grants programme, receiving a €500 grant from Aldi’s Jigginstown, Naas store team.

The €500 grant was presented to Andrew, Claudia, Jorja, Brandon, Nathan and Kyle Gelling from SDF, which offers children with a learning or other special need the opportunity of taking a short flight by aeroplane or helicopter. All aircraft costs and crews are generally volunteered for the day, as are the ground personnel managing the event.

Aldi’s Community Grants programme helps fund local charities and organisations that contribute vital work and services in their local communities.

Each local charity supported is chosen by Aldi employees, enabling them to help the local good causes they are passionate about.

The programme has contributed to over 340 different local projects to date, donating over €250,000 since 2016.

Commenting, Stephen Daly, Aldi Jigginstown, Naas store manager said: “We at the Jigginstown store are proud to have chosen Special Days of Flying to support.

“It’s a great cause and giving children and young adults with various disabilities the chance to experience flying in a light aircraft makes a huge difference to all involved in Kildare.

“Being part of and investing in local communities is something that Aldi is committed to and we are delighted to be able to make this contribution.”

Aldi has eight stores in County Kildare, including two town outlets and a regional distribution centre in Naas. Through its partnership with FoodCloud, its stores in County Kildare have donated over 53,900 meals to local charities to date. The company has also been Foróige’s lead sponsor since 2015. It has 139 stores in Ireland and is the highest paying supermarket.