Naas knitters seeking new members

The arts of knitting, embroidery and sewing are being kept alive by a group who meet weekly in Naas.

You could say they’re part of the fabric of the community.

The Naas Library Knitting Club meet at the library venue on Wednesdays between 10.30am and 12.30pm — but they’ve called a halt to activities until September 18.

Formed a dozen years ago, there are about 30 members involved and the some 15-20 regularly tune up for the weekly meetings.

“We have an active group but we would welcome new members, who want to come along even for a chat and a cup of tea as well as maybe learning about the skills of crochet, knitting, embroidery and cross stitching (which is similar to embroidery). We are there to help anyone with an interest in these activities, to pass on the skills,” said Naas resident Marie Kelly, who lives at Pacelli Road.

The group make craft items for charity and have recently knitted teddy bears for a Relay for Life participant as well as hats, gloves and scarves for homeless people.

Among the projects they will embark on come September will be a knitted crib to match the knitted seven feet high Christmas tree they created last year.

Marie can be contacted on 087-6100159.