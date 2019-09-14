Newbridge Post Office pull back on ATM plan in revamp

An Post has applied for planning permission to remove the ATM machine from its plans as part of the revamp at it’s Newbridge office.

The company had been given planning permission to put in the cash point at the front of the new building.

It has now applied for permission to leave it out and replace it with a new powdercoated aluminium infill panel as part of the new shopfront as well as the addition of a new external free standing parcel locker.

The new look office is largely open plan, enabling ease of access and movement for customers who are wheelchair bound or with mobility issues.

The new main doors to the post office are of a design that will enable ease of use.

Prior to the work, the outside of the office was criticised in recent years by Tidy Town’s judges in their reports, given it’s prime location and stature within the town centre.