Decision due this month on massive Kildare town barracks housing plans
Planning
Participants at a recent meeting held to discuss the Magee Barracks development PICTURE: Tony Keane
The proposed development will consist of the demolition of 17 existing buildings including a range of former barracks buildings, the officers’ mess building and water tower structure and the construction of a development comprising of 375 residential units, a neighbourhood centre comprising three single-storey retail units, a café including gallery and exhibition area at mezzanine level, and a two-storey childcare facility and play area. It also includes all internal roads, car parking, pedestrian and cycle paths, public open space, and all associated site and infrastructural works on a site of 11.35 hectares at the former Magee Barracks on Hospital Street.
