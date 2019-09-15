Decision due this month on massive Kildare town barracks housing plans

A decision is due on phase one of a massive development at the former Magee Barracks site in Kildare town by September 19 next.



The proposed development will consist of the demolition of 17 existing buildings including a range of former barracks buildings, the officers’ mess building and water tower structure and the construction of a development comprising of 375 residential units, a neighbourhood centre comprising three single-storey retail units, a café including gallery and exhibition area at mezzanine level, and a two-storey childcare facility and play area. It also includes all internal roads, car parking, pedestrian and cycle paths, public open space, and all associated site and infrastructural works on a site of 11.35 hectares at the former Magee Barracks on Hospital Street.

A break down of the proposed units include 76 three-bed semi-detached houses; 42 three-bed terrace houses; 60 four-bed semi-detached houses; 7 four-bed detached houses; 16 one-bed apartment units within the duplex blocks; 34 two-bed apartment units within the duplex blocks; 18 three-bed apartment units within the duplex blocks; 30 one-bed apartment units within the apartment blocks; and 92 two-bed apartment units within the apartment blocks.

All submissions on the plans were due in last week. A meeting held two weeks ago highlighted concerns locally about the scale of the development and the lack of infrastructure and services in the town to support it.