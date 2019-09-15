John Sullivan centre in Clane wins €10,000 prize

The Clane based John Sullivan centre run by the Irish Wheelchair Association has had a bit of luck recently.

It entered a competition to win a BBQ party with Irish Pride & Calor Gas. The competition involved showing how the centre created its Biodiversity Garden at Centre, Clane, as well as they ways it is ensuring a cleaner environment.

It won the competition and instead of the BBQ, the company has agreed that they will give them the prize value of 10,000 towards their bus fund instead. “We are so delighted with this,” said Eileen O’Brien. The presentation of the cheque is being made on Monday, September 16, at midday, along with a tour/lunch. presentation.