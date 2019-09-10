Kildare man owes more than €400,000 to Revenue

A PAYE employee from Naas and a motor dealer from Carbury are listed on the latest list from the Revenue of defaulters.

A Naas resident has been penalised €11.035 for falling to not declaring income tax of €27,587.

Kieran Cooney of 126 Aylmer Park, Monread Road, Naas is first on a list of tax defaulters released by revenue in the last few moments. Mr Cooney is listed as being a PAYE employee.

And John McCaul of Mylerstown, Ardkill, Carbury, a motor vehicle dealer, owes €459,440.85 as a result of the under-declaration of VAT.

This comprised of tax of €245,387, interest of €64,364.85 and penalties of €181,689.00. This was as a result of a Revenue Investigation Case.

Meanwhile Darragh Troy of 21 Ballymakealey Lawns, Celbridge is listed as a contractor who was fined €1,250 for failing to lodge income tax returns.

A resident of 305 Sunday’s Well, Naas, Octavian Golban, was fined €2,500 for cigarette smuggling.

And Revenue lists Copperpot Ltd, Cooldrinagh, Leixlip, a publican as having been fined €2,500 for illegal betting.

Anthony Harvey of 32 Mooretown, Kildare town was fined €3,000 for misuse of marked mineral oil (using agricultural diesel).

Wayne Leonard of Ballinakill was fined €3,000 and John Wall of Clonpierce, Ballylinan, Athy, a farmer, was also fined €2,500 for the same offence.