Exciting job opportunities with Kildare media company

A media company in Kildare has some exciting job opportunities on the horizon.

The role of Advertising Multimedia Sales Executives comes with a competitive salary and is based in Kildare.

Starting a career in multi-media Advertising Sales could prove to be your launch pad into a long-term, successful future in the media sector. And if you have the communication skills to present well and persuade customers of the immense value of

advertising, it could be both highly lucrative and personally rewarding.

Iconic is Ireland’s largest independently owned newspaper group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. As part of the group’s development strategy, we are now seeking Sales Executives to join the advertising sales team working on the Leinster Leader and Kildare Post and digital platforms.

We’re looking for both experienced and junior multimedia representatives to join us. Our Sales Account Executives sell and develop high-performance print and online marketing programmes for local businesses.

They are tasked with servicing existing accounts and developing new business.

The successful candidate will be assertive, keen to get ahead of the competition, innovative in their approach and disciplined about holding themselves accountable for results.

Outgoing and friendly with the ability to adapt sales techniques, you will ideally possess excellent communication and negotiation skills and be able to build strong relationships with existing and potential customers.

Professional, personable and able to inspire others, you’ll also need to demonstrate the

confidence to hit the ground running.

It would be ideal if you have some B2B advertising /sales experience including digital/online but this is by no means essential. A full driving licence is required. We offer a competitive salary and massive career progression.

To apply please email your CV with a covering letter to ckelly@iconicnewspapers.ie Strictly no agencies