Vote Educate Together school campaign begins in Kildare

Educate Together welcomes today’s news from the Department of Education and Skills that the Online Patronage Process System (OPPS) is now open. Parents in six areas including Enfield/ Kilcock can now express their preference for the patron of their brand new secondary schools to open in 2020. The survey will be open until 4 October and parents with children starting secondary school in 2020 to 2024 are invited to participate by voting at this link: https://patronage.education. gov.ie.

Paul Rowe, CEO of Educate Together said: “This is a great opportunity for parents that want a truly innovative and holistic secondary education for their child. Educate Together is going from strength to strength at second level as our schools find ever more effective and creative ways to use our unique Ethical Education curriculum. Having just opened four secondary schools in the last few weeks I have seen firsthand the excitement and enthusiasm that parents, students and teachers have for the Educate Together model and hope to see more Educate Together secondary school communities come together to celebrate the opening of their new schools next year.”

Interested parents should visit www.educatetogether.ie to find out more about the Educate Together ethos at second level and for information on voting.