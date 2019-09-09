Kildare celebrates the 10th anniversary of Culture Night

On Friday September 20 venues across Kildare will open up after hours with a programme of free cultural entertainment, as part of Culture Night 2019.

As Kildare celebrates its 10th anniversary over 80 free events will take place county-wide, from 4pm till midnight; the list includes music gigs, visual art exhibitions, craft workshops and demos, sport and wellbeing experiences, spoken word events, tours, theatre plays, film screenings, culinary and nature events and much more.

Big and small venues will be open and free till late; among them Kilcock Art Gallery, Maynooth Castle, the National Science and Ecclesiology Museum, The Orchard, Bog of Allen Nature Centre, KLeisure, Newbridge Silverware, Dance Tones, United Nations Training School, De Bruir Studio, Burtown House and Gardens.

Public Art Specialist Rina Whyte will guide you into a journey populated by giant balls, great warriors and wooden horses; Athy Film Club will present a new local documentary produced by Storytelling

Productions and directed by Mikey Aldridge; Kildare Village will launch their partnership with IMMA and showcase some works from the international group show Desire: A Revision, From the 20th Century to the Digital Age; a special 10th anniversary Photo Booth will travel from venue to venue in Naas to get you in the picture! Not to be missed also the 3rd edition of Kildare Portrait of the Year Competition, watch while artists portrait two celebrities in the stunning Castletown House. All this and much more will be happening on Culture Night; there is something for every taste!

This year county Kildare is honoured to have as Local Ambassador Margaret Becker, a stained - glass artist and printmaker, she has been immersed in the arts scene in Kildare for many years. She joined the Graphic Studio in 1973 and she has worked with Patrick Pye and Patrick Pollen and examples of her stained glass can be seen in many well known churches and public buildings in Ireland. She also founded the Leinster Printmaking Studio in Clane in 1998, an artist led studio.

Commenting on this year’s programme of events in county Kildare, Margaret said: “It was a great honour to be invited to be Kildare's Culture Night Ambassador this year. Although I have been immersed in the arts scene in Kildare for many years, I know there is a lot more to discover and I will use this role to do so. I have a keen interest in passing on knowledge and skills to budding artists and I am pleased to see so many events in the Culture Night programme that will appeal to all ages. Hoping to see you along the way!”

