Special event to mark 6oth anniversary of Newbridge's Holy Family Secondary School

A special mass will be held tonight, Friday September 6 at 7.30pm for past pupils and past staff of the Holy Family Secondary School in Newbridge.

Read also: See more Kildare stories

This will mark the 60th anniversary of the school.

The mass takes place at St Conleth's Church for the Diamond Jubilee, followed by light refreshments and a history walk down memory lane in the school afterwards.

All past pupils and past staff are welcome to come back and visit their school.