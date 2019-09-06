Special event to mark 6oth anniversary of Newbridge's Holy Family Secondary School
Diamond jubilee
File photo: Holy Family Secondary School in Newbrige
A special mass will be held tonight, Friday September 6 at 7.30pm for past pupils and past staff of the Holy Family Secondary School in Newbridge.
This will mark the 60th anniversary of the school.
The mass takes place at St Conleth's Church for the Diamond Jubilee, followed by light refreshments and a history walk down memory lane in the school afterwards.
All past pupils and past staff are welcome to come back and visit their school.
