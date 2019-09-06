Part of M9 southbound motorway to close between Sunday night and early Monday morning

The M9 Southbound carriageway between Junction 11 (M7/M9 merge) and Junction 2 (Kilcullen) will be closed from 9.30pm on Sunday night through to 6.30am on Monday morning.

Traffic will be diverted along the M7 Westbound from Junction 11 (M7/M9 merge) to exit at Junction 12 (Newbridge) and then directed onto the R413 towards Kilcullen past the Curragh turning left at Kilcullen onto the R448 to rejoin the M9 at Junction 2

Kilcullen.

This closure and diversion is necessary to carry out essential surfacing works as part of the M7 Upgrade.

Motorists may experience some delays due to this closure and diversion and should make allowances when planning their journey.

The Gardai will be in attendance during the closure to assist in maintaining traffic flows at certain locations.

Kildare County Council regrets any inconvenience caused to the public.