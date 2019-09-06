Application for 97 new homes in Kildare town

Kildare County Council has received an application for planning for 97 new houses at Kildare town.

The developer Cantrouk Limited, has applied for development on lands measuring approximately 5.49 hectares east of the R415 in the Townlands of Kildare town and Whitesland East.

The development involves the modification of planning permission for 74 dwellings granted on February 22, 2018 along with provision of a new childcare facility, 36 permitted dwellings are to be replaced by 59 new dwellings.

When combined with the remaining 38 permitted dwellings this will result in a total of 97 dwellings on the site which is a net difference of 23 from that permitted. The 59 dwellings are comprised of 31 four bed room houses, 3 storey units, 22 three bedroom houses, two storey units and 6 two bed, two storey units.

The modifications include associated dwelling curtilages and car parking provision. The permitted street and public open space layout will be consistent with that permitted, apart from replacing a central area of public open space with a single storey childcare facility.



