Gardai appeal for dashcam footage of Kildare road in connection with yesterday's Lucan shooting

Gardaí in Lucan are now appealing to anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious or any suspicious persons between 8pm and 9pm yesterday, Wednesday, September 4 on the Old Bog Road, Killeighter, Kilcock, County Kildare to come forward.

Gardaí are also appealing to any motorists who travelled this route between 8pm and 9pm who may have dashcam footage.

The appeal was made this evening as they continue their investigations into a shooting incident in Lucan which occurred on Wednesday at Griffeen Glen Park, Lucan. Four people have been detained.

Gardaí are also renewing their appeal to anyone who may have noticed two males running from vehicles at Griffeen Glen Park, Lucan, Elm Way, Lucan Liffey Road, Liffey Valley Park, Lucan and Blind Lane, Fassaroe, Bray on Wednesday, or any unusual activity in this area over the last five days, or any motorists who may have Dashcam footage to contact Lucan Garda station on 01 666 7300.

The Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.