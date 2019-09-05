National News
Missing Laois teenager found safe and well
Gardai issue update
Leanne Cawley
Gardaí have issued an update on a 16-year-old girl who was missing from Portarlington.
Leanne Cawley from Portarlington, Laois was missing since Monday, September 2.
It is believed that she was in the company of a 19-year-old man and headed towards Northern Ireland.
On Thursday afternoon, gardaí issued an update to say she has been located safe and well.
