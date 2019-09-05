Clane school pupil who died suddenly to be laid to rest on Saturday

File photo: Scoil Mhuire, Clane

A 15-year-old boy who died at a Clane school on Tuesday will be laid to rest on Saturday. 

Ademidun (Ade) Adeleke took ill in the gymnasium at Scoil Mhuire school and was rushed to Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital in Crumlin, Dublin where he later died.

Ade is deeply regretted by his loving parents Bayo and Nike, sister Eniola, brother Holly, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

Ade's remains will repose at Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane tomorrow [Friday] from 4pm to 8pm, with prayers at 7pm.

Removal takes place on Saturday morning at 10am to arrive at Clane Parish Church for 10.30am Funeral Service, followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery, Clane.