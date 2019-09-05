Search for funding for Kilcullen Christmas lights

A local councillor for the Kilcullen Municipal District Tracey O’Dwyer has said that she is working with Kilcullen Community Action (KCA) and Kildare County Council to secure funding for Christmas lights for the Kilcullen 700 celebrations.

“While it may seem too early for many of us to be thinking about Christmas, I want to ensure now that the funding is in place for our magical festive lights, this year of all years as we celebrate Kilcullen 700.

“There is not a regular secure funding stream for Christmas lights for the town. In previous years the funds were provided from Local Property Tax funds at the discretion of councillors such as Cllr Fintan Brett. However with the elections this year and the change in Municipal Districts Kilcullen has fallen between districts and has not to date secured the funding to support the Christmas lights for 2019.

“I want to ensure now that the funding is secured so there are no difficulties when we get to December. I have had discussions with my colleagues and Council officials to see what funding streams are available for the lights or if any discretionary funds remain.

“Working together, KCA have now submitted a detailed submission to Cllr Mark Stafford the Chair of our Newbridge Kildare MD which will be considered at our next meeting. I am hopeful that a resolution can be found to this issue now that it has been brought to my attention.