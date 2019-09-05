Decision due on a total of 245 new homes for Kildare Town

Kildare County Council planners are still deciding on a total of 245 new homes for the Kildare Town area.

The decision was due yesterday on the proposed dwellings, all earmarked for Southgreen Road and Dunmurray Road, which are contained in three separate planning applications by developers Eurkon (Kildare) Ltd based in Harold's Cross in Dublin.

The first and second proposed developments comprise 99 property units and 96 property units respectively.

Also planned for each residential hub is a creche, outdoor amenity space, car parking spaces and a bike shelter.

The third proposed residential scheme is for 50 homes with 74 car parking spaces.

These applications have been in the planning process for over a year with the Council requesting further information on the plans.