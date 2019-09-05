Gardai appeal for witnesses to yesterday's Lucan shooting

Gardaí in Lucan are investigating a shooting that occurred at Griffeen Glen Park, Lucan yesterday, Wednesday September 4 at 1:50pm.

A male in his early 40s was shot a number of times while in his car. He was removed to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown where he is in a stable condition.

The suspects fled the scene in a White VW Caddy van which was found burnt out at Elm Way, Lucan. They are then believed to have transferred to an Opel Vectra which was located on Liffey Road, Liffey Valley Park, Lucan having being set alight. It is understood the suspects then fled the scene in a Toyota Avensis which was discovered on fire at Blind Lane, Fassaroe, Bray.

No arrests have been made and an incident room has been set up at Lucan Garda Station.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have noticed two males running from vehicles at Griffeen Glen Park, Lucan, Elm Way, Lucan Liffey Road, Liffey Valley Park, Lucan and Blind Lane, Fassaroe, Bray on Wednesday 4 September, or any unusual activity in this area over the last five days, or any motorists who may have Dashcam footage to contact Lucan Garda station on 01 666 7300, The Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.