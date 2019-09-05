Report finds one in four children with disabilities being denied a full day at school

New research shows that one in four children with disabilities in Kildare and around the country are being denied full school days as ‘short school days’ are being imposed upon them by schools.

The research also shows that the figure rises to one in three for children with autism. The research finds that children’s behaviour is the most common reason that schools give for imposing short school days.

It found the average short school day lasted only two to three hours, with many children forced to attend school for less than an hour a day.

The findings are contained in a report, “Education, behaviour and exclusion: The experience and impact of short school days on children with disabilities and their families in the Republic of Ireland”, published by researchers from Inclusion Ireland and Technological University (TU) Dublin.

It is based on an extensive survey and interviews with parents who state that they are being forced to accept a short school day or remove their child from school.

“Children are being denied their right to education because of the lack of acceptance and accommodation of their differences,” the report’s lead author, Deborah Brennan of TU Dublin’s Centre for Critical Media Literacy and School of Multidisciplinary Technologies, said.

“Many parents told us they are being forced either to accept a short school day or to remove their child from school.”

Inclusion Ireland, the National Association for People with an Intellectual Disability, has called on the Minister for Education to compel schools to meet their obligation to educate children with disabilities and curtails the “widespread, hidden and often illegal suspension” of children with disabilities by placing them on short school days.

The group said the children miss classes and opportunities to socialise with other children.

Short school days, also known as “reduced timetables”, were the subject of hearings by the Joint Oireachtas Education Committee earlier this year.

The Minister for Education and Skills, Joe McHugh, has said that all children have a right to a full school day and that short school days should not be used for “behaviour management”.

Inclusion Ireland is now calling on the Minister for Education to compel and monitor schools so that they stop blocking the admission of children with disabilities, including by their admissions policies.

