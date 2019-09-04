Newbridge Cottage Market is back this Saturday at the Town Hall

Newbridge Cottage Market returns this Saturday September 7 with a special event celebrating abundance and community.

Hosted by volunteer co-founders, Evonne Boland and Deirdre Lane along with her mum, Angela, they welcome Future Orchard Cork - a community supported agriculture orchard to share ideas on how Kildare can grow apples and educate others.

The company is this month's community GIY stand holder. They will also share best practice ideas and take questions and answers from new growers.

The market operates from 10am to 2pm in the town hall on the first Saturday of the month. The aim is to add sustainability to peoples' shopping and support freshly dug Kildare produce, home grown artists, and crafts folk.