Deadline approaching for Kildare students to enter BT Young Scientist project

BT Ireland are calling on Kildare students to submit their entries for the 2020 BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition (BTYSTE), as the deadline for applications on Tuesday, September 24 is fast approaching.

Each year, BTYSTE gives students from across Ireland the exciting opportunity to share their creativity and innovation in areas of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) to thousands of members of the public.

Since its formation, the landmark exhibition has given students a fantastic opportunity to represent their county and school at a national event.

To match the impressive calibre of projects that are showcased each year, the number of awards that can be won by individuals, groups, and teachers has increased to 200. While the prizes up for grabs are valued at €40,000! Parents and teachers are encouraged to speak to their students about the benefits of entering the BTYSTE.

The Exhibition, now in its 56th year, is one of the largest of its kind in the Europe. The theme for BTYSTE 2020 is “Create Today, Shape Tomorrow”, highlighting and celebrating the Exhibition as a place for creativity, innovation and imagination to thrive.

The competition is open to second level students from all across Ireland, North and South, who are aged between 12 and 19 years on October 31, 2019. BTYSTE are calling on all Offaly students to get their thinking caps on! Once you have decided on a project, carried out some research, and put a plan in place it is time to write your one-page proposal.

The application process is simple. Students have the option to the enter BTYSTE as an individual or in group with their friends into any of the four categories: Biological & Ecological Sciences, Chemical, Physical & Mathematical Sciences, Social & Behavioural Sciences and Technology. Students are asked to upload their one-page proposal outlining their project idea to www.btyoungscientist.com by midnight Tuesday, September 24, 2019.

Shane Curran, the overall winner of the BTYSTE 2017, says his top tip for creating a project is to look at the world around you and work on something you are passionate about. Shane also reminds students that, “Improvements don’t have to be massive leaps forward, sometimes small improvements can be just as innovative and useful. I would encourage everyone to enter BTYSTE, it has been one of the most formative experiences of my life and has been a springboard for both for me personally and commercially with evervault."

Heather Murphy, Highly Commended at BTYSTE 2016, echoes this encouragement and tells students to "have confidence in your project. Even if you think you can’t enter, keep reminding yourself that you absolutely can. Do the project work to the best of your ability. Entering the BTYSTE will present so many new opportunities that you never thought were possible.”

Mr Shay Walsh, MD BT Ireland said: “BT Ireland are proud organisers of the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition and have been for the past 20 years. We encourage any students that are interested in science and technology to apply for BTYSTE 2020. STEM is playing an ever more important role in the workforce and society, and this is evident by the ever-increasing demand for STEM graduates."

"Therefore, it is vital that we continue to cultivate young people’s interest in science, technology, engineering and maths. The BTYSTE provides a unique platform for students to learn about STEM in a setting outside of the classroom. As we have seen before, participating in the BTYSTE could be the start of a brilliant career in STEM.”

The BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition will take place from January 8-11, 2020, at the RDS in Dublin. The Exhibition offers students the chance to take home one of the most coveted awards for participants, the BTYSTE perpetual trophy and a large prize fund of €7,500. Additionally, the overall winner will get the opportunity to represent Ireland at the European Union Contest for Young Scientists in 2020.

For more information on the BTYSTE and for details on how to enter, log onto www.btyoungscientist.com or follow BTYSTE on Twitter and Facebook.