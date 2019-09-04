County Kildare buys second highest number of electric cars during first half of 2019

In the first half of 2019 there were 109 electric and 276 hybrid cars licenced in Kildare – accounting for 3.6% and 9.2% respectively of new private car sales in Ireland.

A spokesperson for Insuremycars.ie said that sales are increasing at a slow and steady pace, a progression they expect to quicken as people realise the cost savings available when it comes to insuring these vehicles both on a private and commercial basis.

Jonathan Hehir, Managing Director of Insuremycars.ie commented: “The licensing and sales of e-cars, while still small, are on the rise – with an increase of almost 70% in the first half of this year alone. These increases are in the face of a car sales market that is in decline, with the overall number of car sales so far this year showing a decrease of 12.2% compared to 2018.

"It's interesting to take a closer look at the regional distribution of electric and hybrid vehicles – what makes them more popular in some counties than others? For electric cars the CSO reports Kildare had 3.6% of new private car sales for the first half of 2019, just behind Wicklow which had the largest proportion (4.7%). For hybrid vehicles, they accounted for 9.2% of private car sales in Kildare, with Longford having the highest proportion (14.6%), followed by Galway (13.1%) and Cavan (12.5%).”

Mr. Hehir concluded: “A common anxiety associated with driving an electric car is that it will run out of power in an area which is not near any charging points. But the Government is continuing to increase the availability of fast charging points across Ireland, as well as provide a grant of up to €600 towards a home charging point. The range of a new electric vehicle (for example a Nissan Leaf) being up to 270km, combined with the growing network of electric charging points across the county, and the fact that Ireland is a small island, means you are unlikely to be stuck without power."

"Getting motorists to even consider migrating over to something as ‘new’ as e-motoring involves communicating the benefits of these cars, not just to the environment but to the people themselves. And in terms of incentives, the more that Government and others in the industry can do to make e-motoring an easy and attractive proposition, the better.”